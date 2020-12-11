Left Menu
Development News Edition

If govt wants to talks to farmers it should convey that formally: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

The agriculture minister had also said it was not proper on the part of the farmer unions to announce the next stage of agitation when talks were continuing, and urged them to return to the discussion table.The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee AIKSCC condemned Tomar for his comments and claimed it was the government which remains adamant on not repealing the laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 20:19 IST
If govt wants to talks to farmers it should convey that formally: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait
Representative Image.

If the government wants to talk to farmer leaders that should be formally conveyed like in previous occasions, said Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday, asserting that anything less than scrapping of the new agri laws won't be accepted. The government on Thursday asked farmer groups to consider its proposals for amending the Acts to address their concerns and said it was open to discussing its offer further whenever the unions want.

''They (government) should first tell us when and where they want to meet us as they did for previous formal talks. If they invite us for talks, we will discuss that with our coordination committee and then take a decision,'' Tikait told PTI. The BKU leader said there was no question of returning home until the government repeals the three laws. Asked whether the government has sent any invite for further discussion, he said the farmer unions have not received anything as such.

''One thing is very clear that farmers will not accept anything less than scrapping of new agriculture laws,'' he said. Farmers leaders on Thursday announced they would block railway tracks across the country if their demands were not met by the government and would announce a date for that soon.

However, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has expressed hope there would be a resolution soon. ''The government is keen and ready for further discussions with protesting farmers... To clear their apprehensions, we have sent our proposal to farmer unions.

''I want to urge them to fix a date for discussion as early as possible. If they have any issue, the government is ready for discussion,'' he had said during a address to reporters along with Food, Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. The agriculture minister had also said it was not proper on the part of the farmer unions to announce the next stage of agitation when talks were continuing, and urged them to return to the discussion table.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) condemned Tomar for his comments and claimed it was the government which remains adamant on not repealing the laws. In a statement, it remarked that the farmers' organisations were ready for talks and have responded for every previous discussion proposed by the government.

Another farmer organisation --- the All India Kisan Sabha -- said, ''AIKS rebuffs the allegation of Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar that the kisan organisations were wrong in intensifying struggle while discussion was going on.'' It stated that the farmers' struggle would be intensified in the coming days until their demands were met. At least five rounds of formal talks have taken place between the Centre and representatives of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, protesting on various borders of the national capital for about two weeks, but the deadlock has continued with the unions sticking to their main demand for the repeal of the three contentious laws.

The sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, was cancelled..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Draft Indian Ports Bill, 2020 aiming to attract investment issued for public consultation

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has circulated the draft of Indian Ports Bill 2020 for public consultation which will repeal and replace the Indian Ports Act, 1908 Act Number 15 of 1908. The draft Indian Ports Bill, 2020, seek...

Arjun Kapoor digs out adorable childhood picture

Bollywoods handsome hunk Arjun Kapoor on Friday dug out an adorable childhood picture of himself. The Gunday actor took to Instagram to treat his fans to the picture that features the close-up picture of his face.In the picture, Ranveer is ...

654 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 11 deaths

Mumbai recorded 654 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. The caseload in the city rose to 2,89,343, while the death toll reached 10,959.The day before, the city had reported 798 new CO...

'Try one new thing per day': Bumrah after scoring maiden fifty

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who smashed his maiden half-century in cricket on Friday, made his pleasure known by sharing a quirky post. Bumrah, who came out as a surprise package with the bat for the visitors, smashed 55 runs to r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020