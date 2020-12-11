Left Menu
Development News Edition

Draft Indian Ports Bill, 2020 aiming to attract investment issued for public consultation

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has circulated the draft of Indian Ports Bill 2020 for public consultation which will repeal and replace the Indian Ports Act, 1908 (Act Number 15 of 1908).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:07 IST
Draft Indian Ports Bill, 2020 aiming to attract investment issued for public consultation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has circulated the draft of Indian Ports Bill 2020 for public consultation which will repeal and replace the Indian Ports Act, 1908 (Act Number 15 of 1908). The draft Indian Ports Bill, 2020, seeks to, inter alia, enable the structured growth and sustainable development of ports to attract investments in the Port sector for optimum utilisation of the Indian Coastline by effective administration and management of ports, the Ministry said in a release.

"The proposed Bill will provide measures to facilitate the conservation of ports, taking into account the prevalent situation with respect to the high number of non-operational ports. It shall further ensure greater investment in the Indian maritime and ports sector through the creation of improved, comprehensive regulatory frameworks for the creation of new ports and management of existing ports," the Ministry stated. According to the Ministry, the Bill seeks to create an enabling environment for the growth and sustained development of the ports sector in India through various broad methods-- Constitution of Maritime Port Regulatory Authority, Formulation of the National Port policy and National Port plan in consultation with Coastal State Governments, State Maritime Boards and other stakeholders, Formulation of specialised Adjudicatory Tribunals namely Maritime Ports Tribunal and Maritime Ports Appellate Tribunal to curb any anti-competitive practises in the port sector and act as a speedy and affordable grievance redressal mechanism.

The up-to-date provisions of the proposed Bill would ensure safety, security, pollution control, performance standards, and sustainability of Ports, Ministry said. "The Bill ensures that all up-to-date conventions /protocols to which India is a party, are also suitably incorporated. This will promote marine safety and security in the true sense. The Bill will fill up the gaps for achieving scientific development of Ports and Port Network," it said.

"The Bill seeks to provide increased opportunities for public and private investments in the Indian maritime and ports sector by way of removing barriers to entry, simplifying processes and establishment of agencies and bodies to plan and enable growth of the ports sector. Enhancing "Ease of Doing Business', it will provide greater impetus to a self-reliant domestic investment climate in the maritime sector, towards Atamanirbhar Bharat initiatives of the Government," it added. Minister of State (Independent Charge )Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mansukh Mandaviya, said,"We are working on the creation of a National Port Grid. This Bill will be a game-changer in the Indian maritime sector especially for bringing more investments. the Bill will bolster structured growth and sustained development of Ports and ensure achieving this objective on a fast track basis. Consequently, it will result in revolutionary maritime reforms transmuting the Indian maritime set-up entirely in the times to come."

The draft of the Indian Ports Bill 2020 is issued for public consultation for seeking feedback and suggestions. This can be accessed on the link http://shipmin.gov.in/sites/default/files/IPAbill.pdf and suggestions can be sent to sagar.mala@nic.in by December 24, 2020.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Nepal skipper Paras Khadka tests positive for coronavirus

Former Nepal skipper Paras Khadka has been tested positive for coronavirus and has currently isolated himself. Khadka, who has played ten ODIs and 33 T20Is for Nepal, said he conducted a PCR test on Friday after he lost his smell, and the r...

British stocks drop as prospect of no-deal Brexit grows

London-listed shares ended lower on Friday as investors prepared for Britain to leave the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, while Rolls-Royce tumbled after it downgraded this years forecast. The blue-chip FTSE 100 shed 0.8...

Presidents Cup to be played at Medinah in 2026

The Americans will get another chance to win a cup at Medinah, which has been awarded the Presidents Cup in 2026. The matches will be played on the No. 3 courses at Medinah Country Club, located in the Chicago suburbs. It has hosted the U.S...

Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Messi are finalists for Best FIFA Men's Player award

FIFA on Friday announced that Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelonas Lionel Messi, and Bayern Munichs Robert Lewandowski are the finalists for the Best FIFA Mens Player 2020 award. For the Best FIFA Mens Goalkeeper award, Liverpools Alisson...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020