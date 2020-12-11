Sampling unit set up at Singhu border for COVID-19 testing

Left Menu
A sampling unit has been set up by Sub Divisional Magistrate for Covid-19 testing at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana Border) on Friday, where farmers are protesting.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 22:14 IST
A sampling unit has been set up by Sub Divisional Magistrate for Covid-19 testing at Singhu border on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Gaurov Arora

A total number of 23 people have been tested here and reported negative. "Our target is 200 tests per day; we have tested 23 people till now all are negative. We are conducting both antigen and Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests," says a medical worker, Jitendra Kumar. Doctor Vasishth said the tests being done here on a voluntary basis.

"We have this mobile van, which we are using as sampling unit it's being provided by Sub Divisional Magistrate, we have started sampling since this morning and will do a maximum number of tests possible," said doctor. The team will conduct a Covid-19 test till the protest is going on, the doctor said.

"We have people from police who are helping us in mobilization," the doctor added. The team includes medical personnel, teachers, and (Accredited Social Health Activist) ASHA workers. Earlier 2 Police officers posted at the Singhu border area were tested Covid-19 positive here.

Hundreds of farmers are protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

