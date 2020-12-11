Left Menu
Chhattisgarh Women's Commission chief triggers row by remark that 'mostly girls file FIR for rape after separation'

Chhattisgarh Women's Commission president Kiranmayi Nayak triggered a controversy by her remark that "mostly girls file FIR for rape after separation."

ANI | Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 11-12-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 22:46 IST
President of State Women Commission of Chhattisgarh, Kiranmayi Nayak (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Women's Commission president Kiranmayi Nayak triggered a controversy by her remark that "mostly girls file FIR for rape after separation." Nayak told reporters, "If a married man lures a girl into an affair, she must understand whether the man is lying to them and whether he will help them survive or not. If that is not the case, both of them, mostly, approach the police. In most of the cases, girls have a consensual relation, a live-in and then lodge FIR for rape after separation."

"The result of such relationships is always harmful," she added. Nayak said, "My appeal is that if you are a minor, then do not fall into the trap of 'filmy romance'. Your family, friends and your entire life can get destroyed. These days, there is a new trend that people prefer to get married off at the age of 18. After a few years, when the couple has kids, they both find it difficult to survive."

"Not every love story is a filmy love story. Understand your reality and be practical," she said. "No matter how hitech our society becomes, even today, the atrocities against the women are not decreasing despite they being educated, she added.

Nayak said, "In view of these cases, the Women's Commission is doing a commendable job to solve various problems faced by women. The hearing of pending cases is also going on continuously. Till now, we have reported more than 500 cases from the time I became the president. I became the president in July during COVID-19 times." (ANI)

