Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 apprehended for carrying explosives in Telangana

Bhongir town police has seized a car carrying explosives including 1,792 gelatine sticks and 1,600 detonators, on Friday.

ANI | Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Telangana) | Updated: 11-12-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 22:47 IST
2 apprehended for carrying explosives in Telangana
Circle Inspector of Bhongir Town Police, Sudhakar (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bhongir town police has seized a car carrying explosives including 1,792 gelatine sticks and 1,600 detonators, on Friday. Circle Inspector Sudhakar held the raid with his team and apprehended two persons who were taking explosive materials without permission to Hyderabad. Police also seized their vehicle and other materials. A case has been filed against the two accused and their supplier.

"We had received credible information that two persons are illegally transporting explosive material without any permission. Our team intercepted them at Dolphin junction. Our team has detained two persons named K Venkata Reddy and his driver Bhaskar. We have detained them and seized the materials. So far, we have recovered 1,792 gelatine sticks and 1,600 detonators," Circle Inspector, Sudhakar, said. "They brought these explosives from the factory of Panduranga Reddy. We filed a case against him too. They were trying to illegally supply these materials to Hyderabad," the inspector added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

Sanofi/GSK plan late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials after safety data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports of killings, abductions of Eritrean refugees "overwhelming" - UN

The head of the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday it had received an overwhelming number of reports of Eritrean refugees in Tigray, Ethiopia being killed, abducted or forcibly returned to Eritrea over the last month.If confirmed, these act...

France may let ski resorts reopen on Jan. 7, minister says

The French government will let ski resorts reopen lifts on Jan. 7 if the COVID-19 situation allows, a minister said on Friday after Prime Minister Jean Castex met resort representatives.Jan. 7 is a possibility, as long as conditions allow t...

Mexico adds nearly 149,000 formal jobs in November

The Mexican Social Security Institute IMSS said on Friday that 148,719 tax-paying jobs registered with the institute were added in the month of November.Mexico shed some 1.1 million jobs registered with the IMSS between March and July due t...

1.63 lakh GST registrations cancelled due to non filing of GSTR-3B returns

By Shailesh Yadav To handle the menace of fake firms, fly-by-night operators, and circular trading entities, the Goods and Service Tax GST field formations have cancelled 1,63,042 registrations in the month of October and November this year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020