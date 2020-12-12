Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada to boost carbon price as part of climate change fight, greens offer praise

Canada plans to steadily ramp up its price on carbon as part of a program to fight climate change, the Liberal government said on Friday, prompting praise from green groups often critical of Ottawa's record.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 12-12-2020 02:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 01:47 IST
Canada to boost carbon price as part of climate change fight, greens offer praise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Canada plans to steadily ramp up its price on carbon as part of a program to fight climate change, the Liberal government said on Friday, prompting praise from green groups often critical of Ottawa's record. Canada, which has missed every one of its emissions targets, is relying heavily on the measure to help meet 2030 commitments. Starting in 2023, the price will go up by C$15 a year from the current C$30 until it hits C$170 in 2030.

"The cleaner your economy, the faster and stronger it will grow. There is no time to waste," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters. Canada, a vast cold country that is also a major crude exporter, has long struggled to control emissions of greenhouse gases that are widely blamed for global warming.

Trudeau reiterated that the measures would help Canada meet its Paris climate accord target of a 30% cut in 2005 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The proposed hike is likely to be unpopular in the energy-producing provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, which have already been hard hit by low prices and production bottlenecks.

The Liberals won no seats in either province in an election last year and even if they retain power in a national vote expected next year, their chances of staying in government until 2030 are remote, leaving the commitment in some doubt. Canada's Supreme Court is currently considering an appeal by Ontario, the most populous province, against the carbon tax.

The official opposition Conservatives said the move meant Canadians would pay more for groceries, home heating, and gas. Environmental groups were generally positive. Keith Stewart, a campaigner with Greenpeace Canada, hailed what he said was "a serious and well-thought out plan."

But Annamie Paul, new head of the federal Green Party, said the Liberals were not being nearly ambitious enough. "Canada has decided to continue to double down on a target they know is completely out of date and wholly inadequate," she said.

Canada's rate of C$30 a tonne is less than that charged by other nations such as Norway, Sweden, Finland, and France. Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, now a special United Nations envoy on climate action and finance, said a meaningful carbon price was a cornerstone of any effective climate policy package.

"Countries that move in this way earlier create competitive advantages for their economies," he said. ($1=$1.28 Canadian)

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, dollar gains as concerns remain over stimulus talks

Global stock indexes eased and the dollar rose on Friday amid continued concerns over the timing of more U.S. economic stimulus.The SP 500 and Nasdaq ended lower, while the Dow closed up slightly. All three indexes registered declines for t...

Canada sees COVID-19 contagion heading into Christmas as first vaccinations loom

Canadas second wave of the novel coronavirus is worsening as the holidays approach and some areas are imposing stricter restrictions, authorities said on Friday, with the first vaccinations due next week. Although many of the 10 provinces h...

Canada to boost carbon price to fight climate change, Ontario premier blasts "green scam"

Canada plans to steadily ramp up its price on carbon as part of a program to fight climate change, the government said on Friday, prompting praise from green groups often critical of Ottawas record. Canada, which has missed every one of its...

FACTBOX-When and how electors in contested states cast their votes for U.S. president

Democrat Joe Bidens journey to the White House is set to cross an important threshold on Monday when the U.S. Electoral College formally picks the winner of Novembers presidential election amid an effort by President Donald Trump to reverse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020