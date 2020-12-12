Left Menu
Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya tests positive for coronavirus

Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya on Saturday informed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-12-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 13:08 IST
Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya on Saturday informed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "My corona test report has come positive. I am asymptomatic and have no problem. I have isolated myself under the supervision of doctors. Those of you who have come in close contact with me in the last few days, please take care and get your test done," Arya wrote on Twitter.

There are 5,934 active Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand, 1,341 have died while 73,936 people recovered from the infection here. Meanwhile, with 30,005 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the total cases in India crossed 98-lakh mark and has now reached 98,26,775, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoHFW) data on Saturday.After 442 new deaths related to the virus reported, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,42,628 in the country. (ANI)

