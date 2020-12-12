Karnataka road transport staff strike enters second day

Scores of commuters are facing problems as the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) strike entered the second day on Saturday amid demands of the staff in the state department to be considered as government employees. "I came from Mysuru for some official work. Unfortunately, from yesterday we are stuck here without transportation. It is very difficult for the public to travel from here to there. They should give notice to people in advance so that they can plan accordingly," said Manjunath from Mysuru who stuck in Shivamogga.

Another disgruntled commuter stuck in Shivamogga said, "We are stuck here and no one is giving proper answer." This comes as the state transport staff are seeking government employee status and privileges as provided to the government employees.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi on Friday held a meeting with the union leader of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation and KSRTC regarding their strike. However, the talks remained inconclusive. (ANI)