Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K DDC polls: Over 26 per cent votes polled till 11 am

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-12-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 13:21 IST
J-K DDC polls: Over 26 per cent votes polled till 11 am
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The sixth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections recorded 26.11 per cent voter turnout till 11 am across 31 constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said. The polling is going on smoothly across the union territory and there was no untoward incident reported from anywhere so far, they said. As per the figures released by the office of the State Election Commissioner, Jammu Division recorded 34.77 per cent while Kashmir Division registered an overall polling percentage of 15.98 per cent up to 11 am.

In Jammu Division, where most parts were engulfed by dense fog early in the morning, the enthusiastic voters thronged the polling stations at various places before the start of the voting at 7 am to exercise their franchise. Samba and Poonch districts were leading the voter turnout chart till 11 am, recording 39.20 per cent voting each, followed by Rajouri at 38.28 per cent, Reasi (37.54), Jammu (36.0), Ramban (34.18), Udhampur (32.47), Kathua (31.03), Doda (28.79), the officials said. Similarly, in Kashmir Division, where most parts are reeling under sub-zero temperatures after the recent snowfall, Bandipora recorded a voter turnout of 29.39, followed by Ganderbal (24.61), Kupwara (23.50), Kulgam (19.53), Budgam (17.68), Baramulla (15.62), Anantnag (11.74), Pulwama (5.11) and Shopian (2.06) till 11 am, they said.

In the sixth phase of the DDC polls, voting is being held in 31 DDC constituencies -- 14 from Kashmir Division and 17 from Jammu Division. For smooth conduct of the elections, 2,071 polling stations, 1,208 in Kashmir Division and 863 in Jammu Division have been set up in this phase, where 7,48,301 electors (3,90,432 male and 3,57,869 female voters) will exercise their right to franchise. The polling is scheduled to conclude at 2 pm, the officials said.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

9-year-old girl raped, juvenile apprehended

A 13-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Uttar Pradeshs Mahoba district, police said on Sunday. The girl was playing outside her home on Friday evening when the boy, who lives in the neighbourhood,...

Fortune Park Hotels inks 4 agreements to expand footprint in India

Fortune Park Hotels, member of ITCs hotel group, on Sunday announced signing of four individual operating agreements for a hotel each at Candolim in Goa, Deoghar in Jharkhand, Haldwani in Uttarakhand and Tirupur in Tamil Nadu. With these ag...

Pak actor Mahira Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistani star Mahira Khan on Sunday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation. The 35-year-old actor, popular for shows like Humsafar and Sadqay Tumhare, and films Bol and Bin Roye, said getting diagnosed w...

Renowned Sanskrit scholar Govindacharya no more

Mangaluru, Dec 13 PTIRenowned Sanskrit scholar Vidyavachaspati Bannanje Govindacharya died at his residence at Ambalpady in Udupi on Sunday due to age related illness, family sources said. He was 85.A propagator of Madhwa ideology and a gre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020