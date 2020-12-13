Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to visit Kutch on Dec 15 to lay foundation stone of development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dhordo in Gujarat's Kutch on December 15 and lay the foundation stone of several development projects in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 19:22 IST
PM Modi to visit Kutch on Dec 15 to lay foundation stone of development projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dhordo in Gujarat's Kutch on December 15 and lay the foundation stone of several development projects in the state. These projects include a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park, and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant, a release from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed.

Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani will be present on the occasion. Modi will also undertake a visit to the White Rann, followed by witnessing a cultural programme. "This Desalination Plant, with 10 crore litre per day capacity (100 MLD), will strengthen water security in Gujarat by complementing Narmada Grid, Sauni network and treated wastewater infrastructure," the release said.

The release also stated that nearly eight lakh people across the regions of Mundra, Lakhpat, Abdasa and Nakhatrana talukas will receive desalinated water from this plant, which will also help in sharing the surplus to upstream districts of Bhachau, Rapar and Gandhidham. It is known to be one of the five upcoming desalination plants in Gujarat besides those at Dahej (100 MLD), Dwarka (70 MLD), Ghogha Bhavnagar (70 MLD) and Gir Somnath (30 MLD). The Hybrid Renewable Energy Park near Vighakot village in Kutch district will be the country's largest renewable energy generation park, according to the release.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a fully automated milk processing and packing plant at Sarhad Dairy Anjar, Kutch. The plant will cost Rs 121 crores and will have the capacity to process 2 lakh litres of milk per day, PMO release said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP dumps BPF, partners with UPPL,GSP to form Bodoland

Territorial CouncilPM,Shah congratulate With detail, combining related stories Guwahati, Dec 13 PTI The BJP on Sunday decided to dump its alliance partner Bodo Peoples Front BPF to join hands with the United Peoples Party Liberal UPPL and t...

Notification to be issued soon to fill govt vacancies in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday saidnotifications would be issued shortly to fill vacancies of teachers, police personnel andthose in other government departments in the state. Rao directedChief Secretary Somesh Kumar...

Sheff Utd loses again in Premier League, 3-0 at Southampton

Sheffield United slumped to its 11th loss in 12 games as Southampton eased to a 3-0 win to climb into the top four of the Premier League on Sunday. Che Adams poked in the opening goal in the 34th minute at St. Marys Stadium, before further ...

Loss due to floods in Karnataka estimated at Rs 15,410 cr: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said the state has estimated the loss due to recent floods at Rs 15,410 crore, as he requested the Centre for assistance to take up relief work and repair of damaged infrastructure. He made...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020