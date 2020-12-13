Iraq puts out fire at one oil well, another flaring

Iraq puts out fire at one oil well, another flaringReuters | Tehran | Updated: 13-12-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 21:57 IST
Iraq has put out a fire at one of two oil wells in a small nortrhern field that were set ablaze by explosives four days ago, the Oil Ministry said on Sunday.
Technical crews from the state-run North Oil Co. were still trying to extinguish a second well blazing at the Khabbaz field near the city of Kirkuk, the statement said.
Production from the roughly 25,000 barrel-per-day field was not affected, the ministry said on Wednesday.