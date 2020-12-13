Govt continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops from farmers as per existing MSP schemes

In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, Government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at its MSP from farmers as per its existing MSP Schemes, said Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution on Sunday. "Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 has progressed smoothly in the procuring States & UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar with purchase of374.81LMTs of paddy up to 12.12.2020 against the last year corresponding purchase of 309.57LMT showing an increase of 21.07 per cent over last year," the Ministry said in a press statement.

It said, Out of the total purchase of 374.81LMT, Punjab alone has purchased 202.77 LMT till the close of procurement season in the state on 30.11.2020 which is 54.10 per cent of total procurement in the country. About 40.90 Lac farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs 70764.66 Crore, the Ministry said.

"Further, based on the proposal from the States, approval was accorded for procurement of 48.11 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds of Kharif Marketing Season 2020 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under Price Support Scheme (PSS)," the statement read. "Further, sanction for procurement of 1.23 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was also given. For other States/UTs, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for the procurement of Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra under PSS so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through State nominated procuring agencies," it said.

According to the statement, up to 12.12.2020, the Government through its Nodal Agencies has procured 154423.46MT of Moong, Urad, Groundnut Pods and Soyabean having MSP value of Rs 829.57 Crores benefitting 87024 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan. Similarly, 5089 MT of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs.52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu upto 12.12.2020 as against the last year corresponding purchase of 293.34 MT of copra.

In respect of Copra and Urad, rates are ruling above MSP in most of the major producing States. The respective State/UTs Governments are making necessary arrangements for commencement of procurement from the date as decided by the respective States based on the arrivals in respect of Kharif Pulses and Oilseeds, the press statement added.