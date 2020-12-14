Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai to receive rain for next 24 hours

Mumbai city and adjoining areas Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad are expected to receive rain for the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-12-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 09:53 IST
Mumbai to receive rain for next 24 hours
Lower level confluence is formed over central India. (Photo: IMD). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai city and adjoining areas Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad are expected to receive rain for the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department. "Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, and Raigad received moderate rain during the last three-four hours. The latest satellite image indicates cloudiness over the North Konkan region. Light to moderate rain expected to continue for the next three-four hours," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General, IMD Mumbai said.

According to the IMD forecast, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Vasai-Virar, parts of Madhya Pradesh, and some parts of the Western coast are going to receive rain for the next 24 hours. "Due to a combination of North Westerly and South Easterly wind forming lower level confluence is formed over central India and moisture feed from the Arabian sea has resulted into formation of thick clouds and the rainfall," IMD said.

The intensity of rain will reduce by the evening but the cloudiness and low visibility will continue. (ANI)

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MyLogistics training 500 SpiceXpress employees on cold chain vaccine handling

logistics Gurukul is giving online training to more than 500 employees of SpiceJets cargo arm SpiceXpress on cold chain vaccine handling, a press release said on Monday. The Delhi-based training academy stated in the release that it is prov...

JSW Steel's credit profile unaffected by proposed tap issuance: Moody's

JSW Steel Ltds credit profile will remain unaffected by the tap offering on existing 500 million dollar senior unsecured notes issued in October by Periama Holdings LLC, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of JSW, Moodys Investors Service sa...

Maha BJP legislators protest over Maratha quota issue

Legislators of the Opposition BJP squatted on the stairs of the VidhanBhavan building here on Monday to protest against the Maharashtra governments lackadaisical attitude towards the Maratha quota and farmers issues. The protest was held be...

Burger King India makes remarkable market debut; shares jump over 92 pc

Shares of Burger King India on Monday zoomed over 92 per cent in its debut trade against its issue price of Rs 60. The stock opened at Rs 115.35, a huge premium of 92.25 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. It later rose to a high o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020