Five killed in road accident in UP's Pratapgarh

Five people were killed in a road accident that took place at Peepri Khalsa Mod at Pratapgarh, on Sunday night.

ANI | Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-12-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 12:17 IST
Superintendent of Police Surendra P Dwivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Five people were killed in a road accident that took place at Peepri Khalsa Mod at Pratapgarh, on Sunday night. According to the Superintendent of Police, Surendra P Dwivedi, "The family had gone to a wedding ceremony in a nearby village. The victims namely Sandeep Yadav, Rahul Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Pappu Yadav and another Sandeep Yadav died in the accident."

"The cause of the accident is yet unknown. Further investigations are underway," he added. Speaking to ANI, a family member said, "My family was going to attend a wedding ceremony of my cousin. A total of 7 people were in the vehicle. I and my mother had got out of the car to board another vehicle. Later we got to know that four of my family members had been killed in the mishap." (ANI)

