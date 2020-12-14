Delhi Assembly speaker observes fast in solidarity with farmers

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Monday observed fast in support of farmers protesting against three new farm laws.

Farmer leaders are holding a day-long hunger strike against the farm laws at Delhi border points. In a tweet, Goel said, ''Sitting on one day fast in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Vidhan Sabha, in support of farmers one day fast today''.

Leaders and volunteers of the ruling AAP in Delhi, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers, are also observing fast in support of farmers.