Every nation will continue to prepare for ensuring its security based on strategic interest: Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that every nation will continue to prepare for ensuring its security based on their strategic interest. "We are in a standoff situation in Ladakh and based on that there is some development activity which has been ongoing in Tibet Autonomous Region of China. Every nation will continue to prepare for ensuring its security based on their strategic interest," said Rawat in Kolkata while speaking at the launch of the first project 17-A Frigate Warship from GRSE Yard.

"I wish to assure you that we are fully prepared for any eventuality that we may be faced with," he added. "China's attempt to change the status quo on Line of Actual Control along the northern border amidst COVID-19 pandemic necessities high-level preparation on land, sea and air. I am fully confident that Indian Armed Forces will leave no stone unturned to safeguard our frontiers be it at land, air or ocean," said Rawat.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), Kolkata, accomplished a key milestone in Project 17A on Monday with the launch of the first of three Stealth Frigates, "Himgiri" at 01:30 PM. Upholding the best of maritime traditions, the ship was "Launched" by Madhulika Rawat, wife of General Bipin Rawat, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, ADC, Chief of Defence Staff who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Rear Admiral VK Saxena, IN (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director, GRSE, Vice Admiral AK Jain, Commander-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Lt Gen Anil Chouhan, Army Commander, Eastern Command and other Senior Officials of GRSE, and Indian Navy and a host of other dignitaries were present at the occasion.

The Launch symbolises the birth of the ship as she makes her first contact with water and is floated out. The ceremony was conducted in true maritime traditions with the application of vermillion, breaking of coconut on the ship's bow and chanting of vedic mantras, according to an official release. The contract for construction of three Stealth Frigates under Project 17A is the largest ever order awarded to the shipyard by the Ministry of Defence with a value of over Rs 19,293 crores.

P17A ships will be the most advanced state-of-the-art Guided Missile Frigates, 149 m long, with a displacement of approximately 6670 T and having an advanced CODOG Propulsion system enabling speed of over 28 knots. These complex weapon platforms are equipped with a powerful weapon and sensor package capable of neutralising threats in all three dimensions, Air, Surface and Sub-surface. General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff during his speech appreciated GRSE's service to the nation having acquired vast knowledge and expertise in design and production of complex battle-ready warships and for having delivered 105 warships.

General Rawat expressed his hope that the final delivery of this ship and the two subsequent ships of this project, shall remain etched as historic events, towards the country's relentless efforts in achieving self-reliance. The General also congratulated the shipyard and Indian Navy for achieving this major milestone despite the adverse effects of the Covid pandemic. (ANI)