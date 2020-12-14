Left Menu
FACTBOX-Attacks, incidents on ships and oil around Saudi Arabia

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:58 IST
Shipping company Hafnia said on Monday that one of its oil tankers had been hit by an unidentified "external source" that caused an explosion and a fire while the ship was discharging at the port of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. Below are details of recent incidents involving merchant shipping and oil installations in or close to Saudi Arabia:

Nov 25 - An explosion damaged a Greek-managed tanker at a Saudi Arabian terminal on the Red Sea just north of the Yemeni border, the ship's manager said, in an attack confirmed by Saudi Arabia. Nov 23 - Yemeni Houthi forces fired a missile that struck a Saudi Aramco oil company distribution station in Jeddah, a Houthi military spokesman said.

Nov 14 - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it had intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned Houthis towards the kingdom. Nov 13 - The Saudi ministry of energy said it dealt with a limited fire that broke out near a floating platform belonging to the Jazan oil products terminal.

Nov 11 - The Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden boats in the southern Red Sea launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement from the Yemeni governorate of Hudaidah. July 13 - Yemeni Houthi forces hit a large oil facility in the southern Saudi Arabian city of Jizan in drone and missile attacks, a Houthi military spokesman said.

March 4 - The Saudi-led coalition said it had foiled an attack on an oil tanker off Yemen's coast on the Arabian Sea. The vessel was sailing 90 nautical miles south of Yemen's Nishtun port towards the Gulf of Aden when it was targeted by four boats, with one of the remotely controlled vessels "trying to explode it", the coalition said without providing details of who was behind the attack. (Compiled by Jonathan Saul; editing by Barbara Lewis)

