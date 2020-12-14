Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance Jio writes to TRAI, accuses Airtel, Vodafone of 'unethical' practices

Reliance Jio has written to the Telecom Regulator Authority of India (TRAI) seeking strict action against Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for "unethical practices" and "unscrupulous violations" and to stop campaigns under which "false propaganda is being spread across the country to get some additional MNP port-ins" by "capitalising on the ongoing farmer protest in the northern parts of the country".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:50 IST
Reliance Jio writes to TRAI, accuses Airtel, Vodafone of 'unethical' practices
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Jio has written to the Telecom Regulator Authority of India (TRAI) seeking strict action against Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for "unethical practices" and "unscrupulous violations" and to stop campaigns under which "false propaganda is being spread across the country to get some additional MNP port-ins" by "capitalising on the ongoing farmer protest in the northern parts of the country". In a letter to Secretary, TRAI, Reliance Jio said its letter was in furtherance of its letter of September 28, 2020 "highlighting the unethical and anti-competitive MNP (mobile number portability) campaign being run by Airtel and VIL to capitalise on the ongoing farmer protests in northern parts of the country".

"We submit that despite the above submissions, these companies continue to remain directly/indirectly involved in supporting and furthering the insinuations and false and frivolous rumours of Reliance being an undue beneficiary of the farm laws, for unethical pecuniary benefits in the form of induced porting of RJIL customers," the letter said. It said that Airtel and VIL "remain unabated in pursuing this vicious and divisive campaign through its employees, agents and retailers".

"They are inciting the public by making preposterous claims that migrating Jio mobile numbers to their networks would be an act of support to farmers' protests," said the letter written on December 10. The letter was accompanied by pictures of "misleading and inciteful campaign" across Punjab and other northern states. "We reiterate that in order to reap meagre gains in port-in numbers, these service providers are intentionally defacing RJIL by depicting it as being against farmers and projecting themselves as farmer friendly, while at the same time intentionally fanning the anti- government protests. "

The letter said the campaign is not limited to northern states and "this false propaganda" is being spread across the country to get some additional MNP port-ins. The letter also contained "such campaigns in other states of the country like Maharashtra". It said the "these advertisements and behind-the-scenes unscrupulous defamation campaigns" were against the rules.

"You are once again requested to take strict action against these service providers for these unethical practices as well as unscrupulous violations and to issue necessary instructions to stop such campaigns with immediate effect and comply with regulatory framework in letter and spirit," the letter said.

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian forces fought PLA with utmost bravery; forced them to go back: Rajnath on Ladakh standoff, "capable to take any challenge"

As the military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh persisted, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday Indias armed forces had stood up to the unprovoked aggression along the Line of Actual ControlLAC and fought the PLA with utmost ...

IPO fundraising more than doubles to Rs 45,000 cr in 2020: KIB

Strong markets led to a 2.25 times jump in the initial public offerings in 2020 to Rs 45,000 crore, and a strong pipeline of issuances may help the figure to exceed Rs 50,000 crore next year, a leading merchant bank said on Monday. The comp...

BJP releases 'TMC Fail card', claims Mamata govt a story of all-round failure

Describing the report card released by the Trinamool Congress last week on its governments 10-year-rule as a bluff to fool the people of West Bengal, the BJP on Monday brought out the TMC Fail Card and accused the Mamata Banerjee regime of ...

London to move into toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions - report

London will be placed in the toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions following a sharp rise in coronavirus infection rates, the Daily Mirror reported on Monday, as one of the worlds richest cities struggles to contain the disease. Earlier th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020