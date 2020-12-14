Protest held for scrapping of agri laws in Nashik

A protest was held here in Maharashtra on Monday in support of farmers who have been agitating at the borders of Delhi for a repeal of three agri laws. The demonstration was held in front of the district collector's office under the aegis of the Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti (KSSS).

Besides demanding scrapping of the contentious laws, the protesters demanded that the government bring a new legislation guaranteeing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farm produce. Local leaders of the CPI (M), CPI and the Congress took part in the protest.