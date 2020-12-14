Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mehbooba Mufti condemns attack on PDP leader, condoles death of PSO

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday condemned the attack on her party leader Haji Parvez and also condoled the death of his PSO, who lost his life in the incident.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-12-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 23:43 IST
Mehbooba Mufti condemns attack on PDP leader, condoles death of PSO
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday condemned the attack on her party leader Haji Parvez and also condoled the death of his PSO, who lost his life in the incident. "Strongly condemn the attack on PDPs Haji Parvez. Jammu and Kashmir administration has left opposition leaders in a vulnerable position by downgrading their security. Lapses are likely to occur since the protection given is inadequate. My heartfelt condolences to Manzoor Ahmed's family," she said in a tweet.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said terrorists had fired at the PSO in the Natipora area and he was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. The police said he succumbed to his injuries. Haji Parvez said earlier in the day that two unknown persons entered his house.

"My Personal Security Officer was injured during the fire exchange. This is the third attempt of attack on me," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

Trial fails of ruxolitinib in COVID-19 complications- Novartis

Nayara Energy and Shell Lubricants ink strategic partnership to provide world-class offerings for customers across India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mathura Garrison to celebrate Swarnim Vijay Varsh

The Mathura Garrison is all set to welcome the Victory Flame for the celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh, an official of the army said on MondayAs part of the Swarnim Vijy Varsh, the flame is coming to Mathura to display the gallantry of the...

Baseball-Cleveland to drop 'Indians' name, start process of determining new name

Major League Baseballs MLB Cleveland team will drop its Indians nickname after 105 years, following persistent criticism that the name was offensive to Native Americans, the franchise said on Monday.The Cleveland team said in a statement it...

UP: 3 held for attacking police team in Mathura

Three men were arrested for allegedly attacking a police team and snatching one of the policemans pistol in Vrindavan near here, an official said. The police personnel had gone to Sakraya village on Sunday night after receiving a call that ...

Turkey announces 4-day curfew over New Year's to fight virus

Turkeys president has announced a four-day lockdown starting New Years Eve to curb the spread of COVID-19. Speaking after a cabinet meeting Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the curfew would begin the evening of Dec. 31 and go unt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020