Mehbooba Mufti condemns attack on PDP leader, condoles death of PSO

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday condemned the attack on her party leader Haji Parvez and also condoled the death of his PSO, who lost his life in the incident. "Strongly condemn the attack on PDPs Haji Parvez. Jammu and Kashmir administration has left opposition leaders in a vulnerable position by downgrading their security. Lapses are likely to occur since the protection given is inadequate. My heartfelt condolences to Manzoor Ahmed's family," she said in a tweet.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said terrorists had fired at the PSO in the Natipora area and he was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. The police said he succumbed to his injuries. Haji Parvez said earlier in the day that two unknown persons entered his house.

"My Personal Security Officer was injured during the fire exchange. This is the third attempt of attack on me," he said. (ANI)