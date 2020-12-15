Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science stream classes to resume in higher education institutes in MP from Jan 1

The classes of science stream which were physically shut due to COVID-19 pandemic will resume in institutes of higher education in Madhya Pradesh from January 10, said State Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-12-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 08:39 IST
Science stream classes to resume in higher education institutes in MP from Jan 1
Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The classes of science stream which were physically shut due to COVID-19 pandemic will resume in institutes of higher education in Madhya Pradesh from January 1, said State Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday. "From January 1, all classes of science stream will resume in institutes of higher education in Madhya Pradesh. Classes of final year UG and PG courses will resume from January 10. Social distancing and other guidelines related to COVID-19 will be followed," said State Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav in a video statement.

"If all remains well, we will make the decision for resuming classes of other streams from January 20. We will inspect the institutes to check whether guidelines are being followed or not," he added. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 12,837 active COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh. Recovered cases in the state stand at 2,07,337 and death toll stands at 3,404. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary on Tuesday. Modi said that the path shown by Sardar Patel will always inspire to protect the unity, integrity, and so...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after vaccine roll-out, mega-M&A

The SP 500 ended lower on Monday after the launch of a COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the United States, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped on a 39 billion buyout offer from AstraZeneca in one of the years biggest deals.The Dow Jones Indust...

'Race against time': First Americans vaccinated as U.S. death toll passes 300,000

A New York City intensive care unit nurse on Monday became the first person in the United States to receive a coronavirus vaccine, saying she felt healing is coming, as the nations COVID-19 death toll crossed a staggering 300,000 lives lost...

Activist Shabir Choudhary once again writes to UK lawmaker over deplorable conditions in PoK

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir activist Shabir Choudhary has once again written to UK Labour MP Debbie Abraham, highlighting the deplorable situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and said that no one should be subjected to torture or to cruel, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020