Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Khaps' of UP's Muzaffarnagar to reach Delhi on Dec 17 to support protesting farmers

The decision was taken at a meeting of the chiefs of khaps caste councils held on Monday at Shoram village in the Shahpur police station area here, Subhash Balyan, secretary of All Khap council, said.The khap chiefs termed the Centres three new agri marketing laws anti-farmer and called for their repeal, he said, adding that they have decided to reach Delhi on December 17 to support the agitation.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:24 IST
'Khaps' of UP's Muzaffarnagar to reach Delhi on Dec 17 to support protesting farmers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A number of ''khaps'' in UP's Muzaffarnagar have extended support to the farmers' agitation against the Centre's new agri laws and will join the ongoing protests at Delhi's border points on December 17. The decision was taken at a meeting of the chiefs of ''khaps'' (caste councils) held on Monday at Shoram village in the Shahpur police station area here, Subhash Balyan, secretary of All Khap council, said.

The ''khap'' chiefs termed the Centre's three new agri marketing laws ''anti-farmer'' and called for their repeal, he said, adding that they have decided to reach Delhi on December 17 to support the agitation. Balyan Khap head and Bhartiya Kisan Union national president Naresh Tikait, Latyan Khap head Bijender Singh, Desh Khap head Sharanvir Singh, Ahlavat Khap head Gajendra Singh, Nirval Khap head Rajvir Mundet, Kundu Khap head Choudhry Upendra Kundu and Benival Khap head Amit Benival were among those who attended the meeting, Subhash Balyan said. Farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

National Family Health Survey: India's population stabilising as total fertility rate declines across states

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, on Tuesday, released the factsheets of key indicators on population, reproductive and child health, family welfare, nutrition and others for 22 StatesUnion Territories UTs of t...

Maha: Ex-MLA booked for assaulting biker in road rage incident

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against former Maharashtra MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav and a woman for allegedly assaulting an elderly man in a road rage incident in Pune, police said on Tuesday. The alleged incident occurred in...

ISL 7: We'll start seeing a better East Bengal, says coach Fowler

SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler has said that the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League ISL will now witness an improved Red and Golds side. The debut season of ISL has been a disaster for East Bengal. Fowlers side has lost three...

Steve Smith misses net session due to sore back

Australias premier batsman Steve Smith Tuesday missed a crucial net session due to a sore back as the home teams tumultuous build-up to the four-match Test series against India experienced another major injury scare. After having warmed up ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020