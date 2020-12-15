Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha speaker asks PM to scrap farm laws, threatens protest

In the letter written on December 9, Patole said farmers are protesting against the new laws to protect their rights and self-respect.I urge you to withdraw the laws without delay, he wrote. Patole said he would be forced to join the farmers protests currently underway, despite being on a Constitutional post, if there was any further delay in repealing these laws.PTI MR BNM BNM.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:33 IST
Maha speaker asks PM to scrap farm laws, threatens protest
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the new farm laws introduced by the Centre be scrapped ''without delay''. In the letter written on December 9, Patole said farmers are protesting against the new laws to protect their rights and self-respect.

''I urge you to withdraw the laws without delay,'' he wrote. Patole said he would be forced to join the farmers' protests currently underway, despite being on a Constitutional post if there was any further delay in repealing these laws.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People across villages, blocks to pay tribute on Dec 20 to farmers who lost their lives during agitation: Farmer leader Inderjeet tells media.

People across villages, blocks to pay tribute on Dec 20 to farmers who lost their lives during agitation Farmer leader Inderjeet tells media....

EU regulator set to approve Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23

The European Medicines Agency EMA is set to approve its first COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23, a German government source told Reuters on Tuesday, putting EU countries on track to start to catch up with the United States and Britain, where immu...

Govt says COVID cases, deaths declining in India; cautions against any laxity

COVID-19 cases and deaths are declining in India which is very reassuring, the Centre said on Tuesday but cautioned against any laxity saying an overwhelming proportion of the countrys population is still very very susceptible to the virus ...

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

Facebook, Twitter and Chinese-owned TikTok face fines of up to 10 of turnover if they fail to remove and limit the spread of illegal content under laws proposed by Britain on Tuesday. Tech platforms will also need to do more to protect chil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020