UP: Woman kills self after man sexually assaults her

An 18-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling of her home after a man sexually assaulted her, police said Tuesday. The victims family alleged that she was out for some work on Monday evening when Bagesh Kumar assaulted her, Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said.The woman managed to reach her home and hanged herself, Kumar said.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:01 IST
UP: Woman kills self after man sexually assaults her
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An 18-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling of her home after a man sexually assaulted her, police said Tuesday. The victim's family alleged that she was out for some work on Monday evening when Bagesh Kumar assaulted her, Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said.

The woman managed to reach her home and hanged herself, Kumar said. Police have registered an FIR and are probing the matter, the ASP said, adding that the accused is absconding.

