Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bareilly-based IVRI develops kit to test meat for adulteration

The Food Animal Species Identification Kit has been developed by the livestock products technology division of the IVRI, which is an institute under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research ICAR.The kit uses the Deoxyribonucleic Acid DNA method and with it, detection of adulteration in meats can be easily done, IVRI scientists Rajiv Ranjan Kumar and S K Mendiratta said.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 15-12-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 21:09 IST
Bareilly-based IVRI develops kit to test meat for adulteration

The Bareilly-based Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) has developed a kit that can detect the presence of beef or pork in a meat sample, according to senior scientists. The 'Food Animal Species Identification Kit' has been developed by the livestock products technology division of the IVRI, which is an institute under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The kit uses the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) method and with it, detection of ''adulteration'' in meats can be easily done, IVRI scientists Rajiv Ranjan Kumar and S K Mendiratta said. They said that often there are complaints that mutton and chicken sold in the market is ''adulterated'' with buffalo meat, beef or pork. Till now, there was no such technology in India to detect adulteration in processed meat and kits from foreign companies were generally used to identify the adulteration, the scientists said. This kit was unveiled on December 9 on the 130th foundation day of the IVRI. The institute got this project almost three-and-half years ago, according to scientists.

To test the technique, meat samples were tested in different institutes of the ICAR, they said. The kit uses a meat sample of 25 mg and by the DNA method, it can be easily known which animal's meat it is, the scientists said.

Food laboratories can start testing meat using this kit, and efforts are on to patent the technology, they said..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New approach can improve COVID-19 predictions worldwide

Methods currently used for predicting the development of COVID-19 and other pandemics fail to report precisely on the best and worst-case scenarios. Newly developed prediction method for epidemics, published in Nature Physics, solve this pr...

UN documents 375 killings in Colombia in 2020, urges Government action

High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on Colombias Government to take concrete actions to protect the population from the surge in violence inflicted on peasants, indigenous and Afro-Colombian people by non-State arm...

Railway engine derails in Assam

A railway engine derailedand fell on a shop near the railway track at Dekargaonjunction in Assams Sonitpur district on Tuesday, officialssaidAccording to a senior official of Northeast FrontierRailway, the railway engine derailed amidst den...

MCD protest: Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel meets mayors

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Tuesday met the mayors of Delhis three municipal corporations, who are protesting outside the Chief Ministers residence, to demand release of funds due to the civic bodies. From Monday morning, the three mayo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020