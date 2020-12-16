Left Menu
Development News Edition

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line to be completed by 2022: Northern Railways

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line is expected to be completed by 2022, said Northern Railways General Manager Ashutosh Gangal on Tuesday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-12-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 09:43 IST
Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line to be completed by 2022: Northern Railways
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line is expected to be completed by 2022, said Northern Railways General Manager Ashutosh Gangal on Tuesday. "We are expecting to complete Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line (272-km) by December 2022. Work is going on in full swing at the 111-km section. Out of this 111-km section, 97-km-long line will be laid in a tunnel," he said.

The 272-km long Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line was being built at a cost of Rs 27,949 crores. Talking about the progress in railway line Gangal said that it was the linking project of Jammu to Srinagar to Baramulla which has been decided to complete in four steps. "Because of its challenges. The most difficult part was the connectivity of Katra to Banihal. Katra has been connected from both sides and Banihal has been connected till Baramulla. The middle part in which 97-km-long line out of 111 km will be laid in a tunnel was under progress," he said.

"The project has engineering challenges but we keep reviewing work, he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army kills two Pak soldiers along LoC opposite J-K's Naushera sector

Indian Army killed two Pakistan Army soldiers along the Line of Control LoC opposite the Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, said sources on Wednesday. According to sources, the incident happened on Tuesday.Two Pakistan ...

It was calculated risk: Gulshan Devaiah on shooting 'Unpaused' amid pandemic

Actor Gulshan Devaiah says shooting for his upcoming Amazon Prime Video anthology Unpaused during the coronavirus pandemic was a testament to the ability of art to thrive under all circumstances. Directed by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and K...

Vigilance Dept detects properties worth over Rs 4cr in possession of Odisha teacher

Vigilance Department sleuths in Odisha have discovered properties worth over Rs 4.03 crore in possession of an assistant teacher of an upper primary school in Gajapati district, officials said. The belongings were found to be in the names o...

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Centre on Vijay Diwas

In an apparent dig at the Central government on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said it is a matter of time when neighbouring countries of India were afraid of violating the border of the country and b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020