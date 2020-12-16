Covid-19: India's active caseload stands at 3.32 lakh, less than 40,000 new cases since last 17 days

The active Covid-19 caseload of the country stands at 3,32,002, which is 3.34 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Wednesday. "The ongoing trend of contraction of India's total active cases continues. The active caseload of the country stands at 3,32,002. The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 3.34 per cent," the Health Ministry said in a release.

"India has recorded less than 40,000 daily new cases since the last 17 days. In the last 24 hours, only 26,382 persons were found to be infected with COVID in India. A total of 75.84 per cent of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,218. It is followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal with 3,442 and 2,289 new cases, respectively," the Ministry added. According to the Health Ministry, India also registered 33,813 new recoveries in the last 24 hours ensuring a net decline of 7,818 cases in the active caseload.

"Total recoveries have surpassed 94.5 lakhs (9,456,449). The recovery rate has also increased to 95.21 per cent. A total of 76.43 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs," it said. "Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,066 newly recovered cases. 4,395 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 2,965 in West Bengal," it added.

A total of 387 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. "Ten States/UTs account for 75.19 per cent of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (70). West Bengal and Delhi follow with 45 and 41 daily deaths, respectively. Daily deaths in India are on a sustained decline. Less than 500 daily deaths have been registered for the last 11 days," the Ministry said. (ANI)

