Cabinet approves CERC's proposal for entering into MoU between India and US

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:50 IST
The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has given its approval for Central Electricity Regulatory Commission's proposal for entering into a Memorandum of Understanding between Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), India and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), United States of America (USA) for exchange of information and experiences in areas of mutual interest to both in the electricity sectors.

The MoU will help in improving the regulatory and policy framework for developing efficient wholesale power market and enhancing grid reliability.

The activities to be carried out under the MoU include the following:

Identify energy-related issues and develop topics and possible agendas for the exchange of information and regulatory practices in areas of mutual interest;

Organize visits by Commissioners and/or staff to participate in activities at each other's facilities;

Participate in seminars, visit, and exchanges;

Develop programs of mutual interests and where appropriate hold these programs locally to enhance participation;

When practical and of mutual interest, provide speakers on energy issues and other personnel (management or technical).

(With Inputs from PIB)

