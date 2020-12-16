Left Menu
Development News Edition

LDF leading in 516 gram panchayats in Kerala, welcomes people's mandate

As the Left Democratic Front (LDF) inches closer to a clear victory as counting of local body polls reaches its final leg, the Left welcomed the people's mandate while United Democratic Front (UDF) claimed it did not lose ground and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) said it was able to make inroads in the state.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:41 IST
LDF leading in 516 gram panchayats in Kerala, welcomes people's mandate
Kerala local body polls are being announced on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

As the Left Democratic Front (LDF) inches closer to a clear victory as counting of local body polls reaches its final leg, the Left welcomed the people's mandate while United Democratic Front (UDF) claimed it did not lose ground and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) said it was able to make inroads in the state. As per latest trends, the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF is leading in 516 out of the total 941 gram panchayats, according to the State Election Commission figures.

The Congress-led UDF was ahead in 375 gram panchayats while NDA is leading in 22 gram panchayats. Out of the six corporations in the state, the LDF and the UDF were leading in three each.

CPI(M) state secretary and LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan said the results show that people in the state did not believe the propaganda and lies spread by the opposition. "There was a strong attack on the Left by both the Congress-led UDF and BJP-led NDA. There were attempts made even to disrupt the day-to-day operations of the state government through central agencies. The results show that people have rejected all of it and are with the Left which is implementing development works in the state," he said.

BJP state president K Surendran alleged that vote-trading has taken place between UDF and LDF but it did not deter NDA to make big gains in the local body polls. "NDA was able to make great achievements compared with the last election. Congress has diverted votes towards LDF, cross-voting has taken place. Particularly, in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, UDF - LDF worked together to defeat NDA. The main takeaway from the results is that UDF has lost its prominence in the state. The upcoming assembly polls will be a fight between LDF and NDA," he said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullapally Ramachandran claimed that UDF did not receive a big setback as being projected by the Left. "Compared with 2015, we did not receive a major setback. We were able to hold ground in many places in the state. Our political affairs committee will meet tomorrow and will do an analysis. If anything needs to be corrected, we will do so," he said.

The Kerala local body polls were held in three phases. The first phase saw a turnout of 73.12 per cent, while the second phase saw 76.78 and the third and final phase 78.64 per cent. A total of 21,893 wards in 1,200 local self-governing bodies, including six corporations, 941 village panchayats, 14 district panchayats and 87 municipalities went to the polls in on December 8, 10 and 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Investigation opened after women's symbol put on Polish flag

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into whether the Polish flag was publicly insulted after a family in Warsaw hung a flag from their balcony combined with a lightning bolt, a symbol for womens rights in Poland. Its the latest inciden...

Abu Dhabi T10 to return with fourth edition next year

Eight teams will once again vie for honours as Abu Dhabi T10 returns with its fourth season to be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium here from January 28 to February 6. The eight teams are Team Abu Dhabi, Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Dec...

A Unique, Practical and Effective Way of Bringing Happiness to Our Daily Life with Happiness Diary: My Experiments with Happiness

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India The world is going through unprecedented times of COVID-19. COVID-19 has impacted people both economically and healthwise, including mental health. The need for Happiness is now more than ever. ...

Cyber security, data protection must to promote financial inclusion, says RBI Guv

Issues concerning cyber security and data protection must be addressed to gain confidence of the excluded section in use of technology, which is necessary for promoting financial inclusion, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020