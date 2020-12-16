Left Menu
Farmers' interest Modi govt's top priority: Nadda

Lauding the Union Cabinets nod for Rs 3,500 crore subsidy for sugar mills, BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday that farmers interest is always the top priority for the Modi government.

Updated: 16-12-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 19:03 IST
Lauding the Union Cabinet's nod for Rs 3,500 crore subsidy for sugar mills, BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday that farmers' interest is always the top priority for the Modi government. He also noted that Rs 6,700 crore has been approved for consolidation of electricity infrastructure for socio-economic development in all the six northeast states.

The national security directive on the telecommunication sector has also been approved and it will help in keeping India safe and secure, the BJP chief said. The government on Wednesday approved a subsidy of Rs 3,500 crore to sugar mills for the export of 60 lakh tonnes of the sweetener during the ongoing marketing year 2020-21 as part of its efforts to help them clear outstanding dues to sugarcane farmers. Nadda said, ''Today's Cabinet announcement of export subsidy on sugar not only solves the problem of excess production but also gives Rs 27,000 crore, approx, to five crore sugarcane farmers and benefits 5 lakh labourers.'' PTI KR KR ANB ANB ANB ANB

