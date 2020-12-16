Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 1,600crore to be disbursed to 35 lakh MP farmers on Dec 18

Insurance claims amounting to Rs 1,600 crore arising out of crop loss will be disbursed on December 18 and deposited in bank accounts of 35 lakh farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:48 IST
Rs 1,600crore to be disbursed to 35 lakh MP farmers on Dec 18
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Insurance claims amounting to Rs 1,600 crore arising out of crop loss will be disbursed on December 18 and deposited in bank accounts of 35 lakh farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. He made the announcement while addressing a 'Kisan Sammelan' in Jabalpur.

A large number of farmers from various districts of the Jabalpur division, including Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Seoni and Katni, attended the meet. Chouhan said Rs 1,600 crore will be deposited in bank accounts of 35 lakh farmers on December 18 to cover crop loss suffered by them.

The chief minister lashed out at his Congress predecessor Kamal Nath for not contributing on time the state governments share of premium amount of crop loss insurance for farmers. As a result, the farmers did not get timely benefit of insurance money for crop failure, said Chouhan, who assumed office in March this year after the 15-month-old Nath government collapsed.

The state government has decided to give a sum of Rs 4,000 to each farmer - in installments - in addition to Rs 6,000 from the Centre given under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan), the chief minister said. Chouhan accused Nath of not extending the benefit of the PM Kisan scheme to the farmers of Madhya Pradesh by not sending the list of beneficiaries to the Centre.

He said the BJP government is committed to eliminate ''gunda, mafia and muscle power'' in Madhya Pradesh and efforts are on free government land from encroachers. Chouhan took a dig at Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, saying during his tenure as Madhya Pradesh chief minister (19932003), he did not complete a single irrigation project.

He reiterated that mandis will not be closed in the state and farmers can continue to sell their produce there, an assurance coming in backdrop of the ongoing protests by cultivators who are demanding scrapping of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws. Farmers in Madhya Pradesh are free to sell their produceoutside the existing mandis and on e-platform, he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Sebi chairman raises concerns over disclosing forensic audits

Former Sebi chairman M Damodaran on Wednesday expressed concerns about a recent regulatory change mandating companies to make initiation of forensic audits public, saying premature disclosures are as harmful as non-disclosures. Noted corpor...

Slovakia to close shops, limit movement from Saturday

Slovakia will close most shops and limit peoples movement from Saturday morning to help stem a rise in COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Marek Krajci said on Wednesday.Non-essential movement will be banned with exceptions for essential shoppi...

J&K records over 57 percent polling in 7th phase of DDC elections

Amid extreme cold wave conditions, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 57.22 percent polling in the seventh phase of the district development council DDC elections held across the Union territory on Wednesday, officials said. While Poonch district o...

Top U.S. health official says Pfizer may be facing challenges manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines

U.S. officials are working with Pfizer Inc to help maximize production capacity for its COVID-19 vaccine after the drugmaker told them that it may be facing production challenges, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020