Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bombay HC stays land allotment to Metro car shed project at Kanjur Marg

Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered stay on the land allotment to the Metro car shed project at Kanjur Marg and asked Mumbai Metro Rail Development Authority (MMRDA) to maintain status quo.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:11 IST
Bombay HC stays land allotment to Metro car shed project at Kanjur Marg
Bombay High Court. Image Credit: ANI

Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered stay on the land allotment to the Metro car shed project at Kanjur Marg and asked Mumbai Metro Rail Development Authority (MMRDA) to maintain status quo. Reacting to the order issued by Bombay High Court, former Maharashtra chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis said, "I had said in the House yesterday that the order given by the state government to the MMRDA was wrong. Even if the land was clear, it would be wrong to move the car shed there, the committee formed on the subject reported. So why the state government's insistence in this regard?"

Fadnavis further added that just to satisfy its personal ego, the state government is making Mumbaikars suffer by delay in Metro. Leave ego and use the space provided by the Supreme Court. The state government has been literally slapped by the court, he further said. Fadnavis also said that the government says that there should not be obstacles in Mumbai metro, but it was due to the decision of the state government.

The Mumbai Metro, which was supposed to be available to Mumbaikars by 2021, is now extended to 2024. "Not only the state government but the centre also has a 50 per cent share in this. The central committee had also refused to move the metro car shed. The car shed would have been taken to Kanjur Marg, but the work of metro rack would have been done in Aarey Colony," said Fadnavis. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Modi govt continuously working for farmers' benefits: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government is continuously working for the interests of the countrys farmers. In a tweet in Hindi, he said the Modi government has taken another major decision and approved a...

French court finds accomplices to Charlie Hebdo attackers guilty

A French court found guilty on Wednesday 14 accomplices of the French Islamist militants behind the January 2015 attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a Jewish supermarket in Paris. Among the 14 was Hayat Boumeddiene, former p...

Canada signs deal to send first astronaut on U.S. mission around the moon

Canada will for the first time send an astronaut to circle the moon on a U.S. mission planned for 2023, Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said on Wednesday, announcing a formal deal with Washington.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence last week u...

Former Sebi chairman raises concerns over disclosing forensic audits

Former Sebi chairman M Damodaran on Wednesday expressed concerns about a recent regulatory change mandating companies to make initiation of forensic audits public, saying premature disclosures are as harmful as non-disclosures. Noted corpor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020