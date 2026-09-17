Maharashtra Lights Up for PM Modi's Birthday: A National Celebration

Maharashtra marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday with the 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' program as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur. During the event, 500 beneficiaries lit lamps, offering blessings for Modi's continued success and honoring his 25 years of service.

Fadnavis emphasized the nationwide nature of this initiative, spotlighting Modi's transformative leadership that has propelled India to new heights. Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol reiterated this momentum in Pune, announcing social welfare initiatives as part of a broader campaign to provide essentials and empower communities.

Adding to the nationwide celebration, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with BJP members in Guwahati, joined in lighting lamps, symbolizing the nation's collective wishes for Modi's health and resilience. Modi, India's first post-Independence born Prime Minister, continues to inspire such widespread dedication and reverence.