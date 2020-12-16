Left Menu
Wistron estimates damages between Rs 26-52 crore in Dec 12 violence at its Kolar plant

Taiwanese manufacturer Wistron, which makes Apple iPhones on Wednesday said that the damage in its factory unit in Kolar's Narasapura due to the violence on December 12 amounted to between Rs 26 crore to Rs 52 crore and not the Rs 437 crore as estimated earlier.

ANI | Kolar/Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-12-2020 23:06 IST
Visual from the incident. Image Credit: ANI

Taiwanese manufacturer Wistron, which makes Apple iPhones on Wednesday said that the damage in its factory unit in Kolar's Narasapura due to the violence on December 12 amounted to between Rs 26 crore to Rs 52 crore and not the Rs 437 crore as estimated earlier. The company in a letter to the Karnataka government has marked down the extent of damage caused to their manufacturing unit in the Kolar facility from Rs 437 crore to Rs 26 crore-Rs 52 crore.

The company said no major damage was caused to their manufacturing equipment and warehouses. "We are deeply distressed by recent incidents that took place in Kolar facility of our company. We want to work together to ensure plant operations resume at the earliest. We are committed to making electronic manufacturing succeed in India. We are looking to expand our presence in this very important market as we go forward," the company further said in its letter.

On December 15, an FIR was registered against 7,000 unknown people including 5,000 unknown contract workers in connection with violence and vandalism at Wistron Pvt Ltd, manufacturer of iPhone, at its plant in Kolar on December 12. On December 12, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries in Karnataka Jagadish Shettar had said that the state government will give necessary protection to the Wistron, which was vandalised by its employees.

The incident occurred allegedly over the non-payment of salary dues for several months. The company deals with the manufacturing of Apple iPhones in India. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

