MEA launches website to boost two-way economic engagement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 23:33 IST
The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday launched an economic diplomacy website which will act as a two-way funnel connecting Indian nationals' businesses and states globally for enhancing exports, exploring employment opportunities as well as attracting foreign industries and business to India. The website www.indbiz.gov.in was launched by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who said it aims to provide critical and relevant information on major economic indicators, central and state government policy updates as well as the latest business news and trade data. The website also includes information on global mineral resource endowments, opportunities for agricultural exports and employment abroad for Indian nationals and businesses, he said at the virtual launch event. The website will act as a two-way funnel connecting our nationals' businesses and the states globally for enhancing exports, exploring employment opportunities and at the same time attracting foreign industries and business to India, Jaishankar said. The website will also showcase India's economic, sectoral and state-wise trends that make for an attractive economic partnership, he said. ''The economic and policy profiles of our states and Union territories along with the plethora of economic engagements and opportunities that they offer have been highlighted in extensive detail,'' Jaishankar said.

The website will connect interested investors to relevant government agencies such as APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) for agricultural exports from India, Indian trade portal for trade with India and Invest India for inward investment respectively, he said. ''As additional secretary Harish reminded us, in line with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of doubling our farmers' income by 2022, the website highlights the opportunities for our agricultural exports abroad,'' he said. The MEA through its missions and posts plays an increasingly important role in facilitating, in providing inputs to the APEDA, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, for diversifying markets and enhancing the incomes of farmers through exports, Jaishankar said.

''Through a specific focus on the government of India's ease of doing business initiatives, policy reforms and incentives aimed at attracting foreign investment, the website positions a multi-dimensional and dynamic brand India to the global business community,'' he said. ''We aim to connect businesses seeking to conduct trade and investment overseas with Indian missions and posts, and alert them to the relevant guidelines. Indian missions and posts abroad can also access periodically updated business related information on India aimed at important stakeholders in the overseas Indian community as well as potential foreign investors,'' Jaishankar said. In pursuit of the prime minister's call of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the MEA has been working in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the minister of tourism and other line ministries to promote what was called the three T's -- trade, tourism and technology -- into India.

