Agreement reached on future of land at Ihumātao

Housing Minister Megan Woods said the land is being purchased from Fletchers for $29.9 million under the Land for Housing Programme as the parties have committed that there will be housing on the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-12-2020 07:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 07:50 IST
“We acknowledge the decision, by Heritage New Zealand to extend the classification in regard to this land, will have some impact on what happens,” Grant Robertson said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today.

"A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out how parties will work together to decide the future of the land.

"I want to thank all the parties involved for working together to come to this agreement. I particularly want to thank Kīngi Tuheitia and his officials for their leadership of this process. He Pūmautanga represents the starting point for the future of Ihumātao," Grant Robertson said.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said the land is being purchased from Fletchers for $29.9 million under the Land for Housing Programme as the parties have committed that there will be housing on the site.

"The exact form that takes will be agreed by the signatories to He Pūmautanga - it could include Papakainga housing, housing for mana whenua and some public housing. It will be a sensitive development that recognises the special characteristics of the land.

"There is a need for housing to support kaumatua and kuia of this place and this agreement recognises that," Megan Woods said.

"We acknowledge the decision, by Heritage New Zealand to extend the classification in regard to this land, will have some impact on what happens," Grant Robertson said.

"Alongside housing, the parties want to use some of the lands to provide better recognition of the cultural and heritage values associated with Ihumātao.

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson said He Pūmautanga marks a significant step forward for the mana whenua of Ihumātao.

"It is important that those who have an interest in the future of Ihumātao have a seat at the decision-making table.

"To that end, a steering committee will be formed working on a consensus basis to make those decisions and guide the process from here," Willie Jackson said.

The steering committee (Rōpu Whakahaere) will have six members including:

Three Ahi Kaa representatives supported by the Kīngitanga;

One representative representing the Kīngitanga; and

Two representatives representing the Crown;

Auckland Council will provide an observer to attending meetings and work with the Rōpu Whakahaere to achieve the vision and objectives of He Pūmautanga.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

