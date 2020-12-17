Odisha CM congratulates DRDO for successful test-firing of Prithvi-II missile

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday congratulated Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on the successful test-firing of surface-to-surface Prithvi-II missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Odisha CM said, "Congratulate @DRDO_India on the successful test-firing of surface-to-surface Prithvi-II missile off the coast of Balasore, Odisha."

The Prithvi-II missile is capable of carrying 500 kg to 1,000 kg of warheads. In order to hit its target with precision, the missile uses an advanced inertial guidance system with manoeuvring trajectory. The first missile to be developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under India's Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme, Prithvi-II was inducted into India's armed forces in 2003. (ANI)