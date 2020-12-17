Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka: Police detains SFI's taluk president in Kolar

The Karnataka Police on Thursday detained Srikanth, taluk president of Students' Federation of India (SFI), in connection with the violence that erupted at Wistron Private Limited, in Kolar.

ANI | Kolar (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-12-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 11:25 IST
Karnataka: Police detains SFI's taluk president in Kolar
Visual from the incident. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka Police on Thursday detained Srikanth, taluk president of Students' Federation of India (SFI), in connection with the violence that erupted at Wistron Private Limited, in Kolar. On December 12, violence had erupted at Taiwanese manufacturer Wistron, which makes Apple iPhones in India. The incident occurred allegedly over the non-payment of salaries for several months.

Later, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against 7,000 unknown people including 5,000 contract workers in connection with violence and vandalism. The company on Wednesday said that the damage in its factory unit in Kolar's Narasapura due to the violence on December 12 amounted to between Rs 26 crore to Rs 52 crore and not Rs 437 crore as estimated earlier.

The company said no major damage was caused to their manufacturing equipment and warehouses. "We are deeply distressed by recent incidents that took place in Kolar facility of our company. We want to work together to ensure plant operations resume at the earliest. We are committed to making electronic manufacturing succeed in India. We are looking to expand our presence in this very important market as we go forward," the company further said in its letter.

On December 12, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries in Karnataka Jagadish Shettar had said that the state government will give necessary protection to the Wistron, which was vandalised by its employees. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Has Governor of West Bengal become Election Commissioner of India?' asks Brinda Karat

By Amit Kumar A day after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar assured the people of the state that 2021 Assembly elections will be free, fair and fearless, Communist Party of India Marxist leader Brinda Karat on Thursday asked if the Gove...

Ex-BJP MP Satyadev Singh dies at hospital after recovering from COVID-19

Former BJP MP and senior party leader Satyadev Singh, who had recently recovered from COVID-19, died during treatment at a hospital in Gurgaon, his family said on Thursday. Singh, 75, breathed his last on Wednesday night.After testing negat...

On International Tea Day, Teamonk Global Reiterates its Commitment to Premium Teas that Promotes Health and Wellness

Bangalore, Karnataka, IndiaNewsVoir Dr. Madhu Katikneni, a prominent endocrinologist based in Washington DC Member of the Public Health Policy Committee joins Teamonk as Advisor and Investor on Board Recently introduced an ayurvedic range ...

Odisha reports 351 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 351 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Odisha on Wednesday, Information and Public Relations Department said on Thursday. With 358 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the number of discharged patients has increased to 3,20,2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020