BJP MP Ajay Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Nainital, Ajay Bhatt has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi as a precautionary measure.

According to information received from the MP's office, Ajay Bhatt's COVID-19 report came positive on Sunday, after which he was isolated at his New Delhi residence.

On Wednesday, he was admitted to Delhi AIIMS due to fever. (ANI)