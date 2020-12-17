Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tiger census begins in Sundarbans

Of the 4,200 square km area in the Sundarbans, 3,700 square km is the habitat of big cats.Tiger estimation in the mangrove forest had traditionally been done by the pugmark method, the forest official said, adding that the last counting exercise was primarily based on camera trapping technique.

PTI | Canning | Updated: 17-12-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 13:32 IST
Tiger census begins in Sundarbans
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The tiger census through camera trapping method has started in West Bengal's Sundarbans, which, according to the last estimate, was home to 96 big cats, an official said. The process of camera installation in the Sundarbans, one of the largest mangrove forests in the world, has been completed in the first phase, and the movement of big cats will be monitored for a month, he said.

''We have already installed many cameras. The forest department will also put 272 more in January. Overall 1,164 cameras will be installed at 582 locations this time,'' Sundarbans Tiger Reserve field director Tapas Das said. Altogether 10 teams comprising 120 forest personnel are taking part in the exercise, he said on Wednesday.

According to the last census, the tiger population in the Sundarbans reserve forest had increased to 96 from the previous estimate of 88. Of the 4,200 square km area in the Sundarbans, 3,700 square km is the habitat of big cats.

Tiger estimation in the mangrove forest had traditionally been done by the pugmark method, the forest official said, adding that the last counting exercise was primarily based on camera trapping technique. The pugmark method was field-friendly, but due to some drawbacks, the Project Tiger authorities developed a new methodology for monitoring of tigers, co-predators, prey and habitat.

The camera trapping technique is more reliable than the traditional method of counting pugmarks, another forest department official said. According to All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, the country has emerged as one of the biggest and safest habitats for big cats in the world.

The last four-yearly tiger census report said the population of the big cat in the country had grown from 1,411 in 2006 to 2,967 in 2019.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Mentally tortured' Amir quits international cricket, to release statement soon

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir on Thursday announced that he quitting international cricket. The 28-year-old pacer said that he does not think he can work with the current Pakistan Cricket Board PCB management and it is best for him to leave....

Russia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout draws wary, mixed response

While excitement and enthusiasm greeted the Western-developed coronavirus vaccine when it was rolled out, the Russian-made version has received a mixed response, with reports of empty Moscow clinics that offered the shot to health care work...

Pak PM Khan reiterates support to Afghan peace process

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and reiterated his support to the Afghan-led and owned peace process in the war-torn country. The two leaders spoke on Wednesday as the Doha-based Talibans ...

Russia registers 28,214 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Moscow Russia, December 17 ANISputnik Russia has registered 28,214 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 26,509 the day before, bringing the total to 2,762,668, the federal response center said on Thursday. Over the past day, 28,214 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020