Kerala CM holds meeting for conducting various exams amid COVID-19 pandemic

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary second year examinations will be conducted from March 17 to 30, 2021 in strict compliance with the COVID-19 norms.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:21 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Filephot/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary second year examinations will be conducted from March 17 to 30, 2021 in strict compliance with the COVID-19 norms. According to the statement issued by Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during a high level meeting it was decided that the Department of Education will also make arrangements for public examinations in Classes X and XII soon.

"Classes for those preparing for the practical exam as part of the general exam will start from January 1. All classes at the school and higher secondary level will be continued to be conducted online from June 1," said the release. Sample tests and counseling for students to avoid stress will be conducted at the school level.

The statement said for this, students of 10th and 12th classes can go to school with the consent of their parents. "These will be done by utilising the services of existing teachers. At the college level, final year undergraduate and postgraduate classes will begin in early January with 50 per cent strength of the class. Classes will be arranged on a shift basis in the morning and afternoon if required," it said.

Classes at the University of Agriculture and the University of Fisheries will begin in early January, with a limited number of students. The decision was made to start classes in medical colleges from the second year, it added. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

