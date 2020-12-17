PSLV-C50 carrying communication satellite CMS-01 lifts off

... ...
... ...
The European Investment Bank EIB and the European Investment Fund EIF signed a 49 million guarantee with Slovensk sporitela SLSP, the largest financial institution in Slovakia, to support SMEs and mid-caps impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic....
Natco Pharma on Thursday said it has launched an anticoagulant medication in the country. The company has launched the Rivaroxaban molecule under the brand name RPIGAT, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.Rivaroxaban is an anticoagulan...
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA issued transfer orders of three IPS officers from West Bengal, sending them on central deputation on Thursday, a move West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed unconstitutional, calling it a co...
Launching an emergency response, the United Nations Childrens Fund UNICEF will help feed children hit by the Covid-19 crisis in the United Kingdom for the first time in its 70-year history. UNICEF is to award grants to 30 local organisation...