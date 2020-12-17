Andhra Pradesh reports 534 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh has reported 534 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. According to the State Health Department, the total count of cases in the state is 8,77,348 and 8,65,825 people have recovered from the virus.

With two more persons dying due to the disease, the death toll has gone up to 7,069. The state has 4,454 active cases. India's total cases reached 99,56,558 on Thursday with 24,010 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

