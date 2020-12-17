Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal tears copies of Centre's farm laws, says cannot 'betray' farmers

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the Centres three new agriculture laws with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tearing up their copies, saying he cannot betray the farmers of the countryAddressing the Delhi Assembly, the chief minister also alleged the laws have been made for electoral funding of the BJP and not the farmers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:46 IST
Kejriwal tears copies of Centre's farm laws, says cannot 'betray' farmers
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal [File photo] Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the Centre's three new agriculture laws with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tearing up their copies, saying he cannot betray the farmers of the country

Addressing the Delhi Assembly, the chief minister also alleged the laws have been made for ''electoral funding of the BJP and not the farmers''. "I am pained that I have to do this. I did not intend to, but I cannot betray the farmers of my country who have been sleeping on the streets in the cold… when the temperature is just 2 degrees Celsius," Kejriwal said, while tearing up the copies of the three laws

"I am a citizen of this country first, a chief minister later. This assembly rejects the three laws and appeals to the central government to meet the demands of the farmers," he said. Kejriwal further said 20 protesting farmers have died so far and asked the Centre when it will ''wake up''. He said the Centre should not be under the impression that the farmers camping at the protest sites will simply return to their homes, adding that in 1907, a farmers' protest continued for nine months till the British rulers repealed some laws. "When asked about the benefit of the laws, every BJP leader says farmers can sell their produce anywhere in the country… But where should farmers go to sell their crop at minimum support price (MSP)?" the CM asked. He also claimed that due to the three new laws ''big capitalists will sell produce at a higher price'', which will lead to price rise. After the assembly passed the resolution by voice vote, AAP MLAs trooped into the well of the House, tore off copies of the laws and raised slogans demanding that the government repeal them.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling builds on 2-1/2 year high on Brexit deal hopes, BoE keeps policy unchanged

Sterling rallied to above 1.36 on Thursday, building on a 2-12 year high against a struggling dollar as reports of progress in Brexit trade talks boosted appetite for the British currency, while the Bank of England kept its stimulus program...

Gaurav Gill wins Round 1 of INRC

Ace Indian rally driver Gaurav Gill began the Champions Yacht Club-FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2020 in style, winning the Rally of Arunachal, here on Thursday. Gill, driving for JK Tyre, took a total of 5655.200 minutes to comp...

Jammu & Kashmir man arrested in Goa for drug possession

A 25-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir working in Goa has been arrested on charges of drug possession, police said on Thursday. Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi told reporters that a raid was conducted on Wednesday night on getting informatio...

French court finds 14 guilty of aiding Charlie Hebdo terrorist attack

A French court on Wednesday found 14 defendants guilty of aiding the terrorist attacks, which killed 17 people in 2015, including 10 people at the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, which had published cartoons of Prophet Muhammad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020