Farm-law impasse should be resolved through dialogue: BKU chief

Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait said farmers did not want conflict during the protest against the new farm laws and the issue should be resolved through dialogue. Tikait said the Centre should repeal the farm laws in public interest, adding that the contentious legislations were not in favour of the farmers.

Addressing the media in Muzaffarnagar before his departure to Delhi, Tikait suggested that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, BJP veteran L K Advani and RLD leader Ajit Singh should be part of the dialogue to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, members of a number of 'khaps' (caste councils) from Muzaffarnagar district joined the protests near Delhi on Wednesday.

The farmers have been camping at several border points into Delhi for three weeks, demanding that the new agri-marketing legislations be repealed as they claim it would benefit the corporates and end the traditional wholesale markets and the minimum support price regime. PTI CORR HMB.