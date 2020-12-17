Rome homeless send sunflowers to pope on 84th birthday
Francis, who was born of Italian immigrant stock in Buenos Aires on Dec. 17, 1936, was elected leader of the world's 1.3 billion Roman Catholics on March 13, 2013. Since then he has set up a clinic and bathing facilities for homeless in the Vatican area.Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:33 IST
Rome's homeless sent sunflowers to Pope Francis for his 84th birthday on Thursday and the pontiff marked the day by sending four ventilators to hospitals in Venezuela, the Vatican said. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the flowers would be used to adorn the altar in Francis's residence and the ventilators sent to Venezuela would be used primarily to help children with lung diseases.
He said the pope was marking the birthday in a simple way. Francis, who was born of Italian immigrant stock in Buenos Aires on Dec. 17, 1936, was elected leader of the world's 1.3 billion Roman Catholics on March 13, 2013.
Since then he has set up a clinic and bathing facilities for homeless in the Vatican area. (Reporting By Philip Pullella)
- READ MORE ON:
- Francis
- Italian
- Buenos Aires
- Matteo Bruni
- Roman Catholics
ALSO READ
In ancient Italian monastery, monks defend a dying tradition
Italian regions up in arms over government's Xmas Covid curbs
Italian police arrest two over hacking at defence group Leonardo
More 'Godfather' sequels can be made, says director Francis Ford Coppola
Over half of Italians back giving up freedoms for public health amid COVID-19 - survey