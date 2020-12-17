Left Menu
The farmers led by Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, former CPI M MLA Amra Ram and other leaders have been agitating in Sakatpura near Shahjahanpur in Alwar in Rajasthan.

17-12-2020
Part of Jaipur-Delhi Highway remains blocked
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Farmers continued their agitation near the Rajasthan-Haryana border on the Jaipur-Delhi highway on Thursday, keeping the road partially blocked. The farmers led by Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, former CPI (M) MLA Amra Ram and other leaders have been agitating in Sakatpura near Shahjahanpur in Alwar in Rajasthan. One side of the highway, from Jaipur to Delhi, is closed whereas the traffic is moving on the other side, from Delhi to Jaipur.

CPI (M) leader Amra Ram said that besides local farmers, people are coming from far flung areas of the state to support the agitation. He said many farmers joined the agitation on Thursday under the leadership of former MLAs Pawan Duggal, Pema Ram and others.

Amra Ram said the movement will continue till the government accepts the demand of withdrawal of the new agriculture laws..

