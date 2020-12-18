Left Menu
In a wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Karnataka government on Friday issued guidelines for Christmas and New Year celebration in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-12-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 13:49 IST
Karnataka govt issues guidelines for Christmas, New Year celebrations
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Karnataka government on Friday issued guidelines for Christmas and New Year celebration in the state. Ahead of Christmas, the government has asked the supervisors and organizers of the churches to maintain social distancing and avoid mass gatherings.

The government issued an order prohibiting planned parties between December 30 and January 2 at clubs, pubs, restaurants, and other places where people can gather for New Year celebrations. However, there will be no restrictions on pubs, clubs, and restaurants in carrying out dining in limited numbers. "Planned mass gatherings without social distancing in clubs/pubs/restaurants or in any similar places have been prohibited from 30-12-2020 to 2-1-21 but those can operate as usual. Clubs/pubs and restaurants cannot host parties but can open for dining in limited numbers," the order reads.

The government has also prohibited mass gatherings and celebrations in public places, main roads on the occasion of New Year. As per the state government's guidelines, only green crackers are allowed to burst. (ANI)

