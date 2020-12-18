Left Menu
Motorists urged to exercise caution as traffic volumes to increase

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:50 IST
Major roads exiting and leading to the Gauteng province are also expected to be heavily congested in the next few days. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Gauteng Traffic Police has called on motorists to be responsible and exercise caution on the roads as traffic volumes are expected to increase this weekend.

"The law enforcement authorities have observed that many accidents occur as a result of non-compliance with the rules of the road. We would like to urge motorists to obey the rules of the road and keep the Gauteng City-Region safe.

"We would also like to appeal to pedestrians to take charge of their safety during this season," Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said on Friday.

This call comes as road users are expected to travel to various destinations to spend time with their families and friends during the festive season.

Major roads exiting and leading to the Gauteng province are also expected to be heavily congested in the next few days.

The following freeways are expected to be busy this weekend and beyond:

The N1 Pretoria to Polokwane

The N4 Pretoria to Mpumalanga

The N4 Pretoria to Rustenburg

The N3 Johannesburg to Durban

R59 Johannesburg to Sasolburg

N17 Johannesburg to Mpumalanga

N12 Johannesburg to Emalahleni

N12 Johannesburg to Potchefstroom

R21 Johannesburg to Pretoria

R28 Krugersdorp to Pretoria

A motorist has been encouraged to adhere to the following safety tips to enhance road safety during the festive season and beyond:

Drivers must at all times adhere to the prescribed speed limit.

Passengers are encouraged not to carry large luggage with them, which might overload the vehicles.

All road users are advised not to consume alcohol when undertaking any trip.

Motorists must never overtake another vehicle when it is unsafe to do so or in contravention with any rule of the road.

Drivers who embark on long-distance trips are encouraged to rest every two hours of driving as fatigue may cause a crash.

When visibility is hampered or during heavy rainfall, motorists are encouraged to switch on their headlamps.

Pedestrians must never walk on freeways.

Pedestrians must not wear earphones while walking.

Motorcyclists must always wear helmets and refrain from overtaking other vehicles while it is unsafe to do so.

Reckless and Negligent driving must always be avoided.

The Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to enforce compliance with road safety rules and regulations during the festive season and beyond.

"We appeal to motorists to always adhere to the COVID-19 health protocols. In conclusion, road users are urged to wear a mask, practise social distancing and sanitize at all times," Maremane said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

