Left Menu
Development News Edition

Military Literature Festival provides opportunity to gain knowledge: Rajnath Singh

Shri Rajnath Singh said several Armed forces veterans and researchers publish periodicals and journals from time to time with a focus to narrow the knowledge gap between the people and experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:01 IST
Military Literature Festival provides opportunity to gain knowledge: Rajnath Singh
Raksha Mantri said that this year’s military literature festival coincides with the Swarnim Vijay Diwas Celebrations of the 50th Anniversary of 1971 war during which the valour displayed by our brave soldiers stands as a fine example even today. Image Credit: Twitter(@DefenceMinIndia)

Addressing the 4th Military Literature Festival through the virtual link in New Delhi today, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh said such innovative initiatives provide an opportunity for the people in general and youth in particular to gain knowledge about the wars fought by our Armed Forces and get inspired from the experiences of the veterans as also imbibe their patriotic fervour. Emphasizing on the importance of military history, Shri Rajnath Singh said soon after taking over the charge of the Ministry of Defence, he constituted a committee to progress the work of writing border history of the country. Its aim is to benefit future generations by bringing out border history focusing on the battles fought there, sacrifices made by the soldiers in a lucid language that is eminently readable and easily understood by the general public.

Shri Rajnath Singh said several Armed forces veterans and researchers publish periodicals and journals from time to time with a focus to narrow the knowledge gap between the people and experts.

Raksha Mantri said that this year's military literature festival coincides with the Swarnim Vijay Diwas Celebrations of the 50th Anniversary of 1971 war during which the valour displayed by our brave soldiers stands as a fine example even today. He appealed to the youth not to miss out on any opportunity to interact with veterans and gain firsthand knowledge from their experiences. Shri Rajnath Singh appreciated holding of various events and discussions during this literature festival that was not only limited to the military subjects but also covering the cultural aspects of our Nation. He said the nature of war is changing with times, and with evolving technologies. "We need to be alert about the new security challenges posed by the modern technology", He added. Shri Rajnath Singh appealed to the organisers to hold theme-based events in future and conveyed his best wishes for the success of the Military Literature Festival.

Governor of Punjab Shri Vijayendra Pal Singh Badnore and Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh also addressed the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold rises marginally, silver down by Rs 259

Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 21 to Rs 49,644 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, reflecting overnight gains in the international market, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 49,623 per 10 gram in...

Renzi says he's prepared to sink Italy gov't over disputed COVID rescue plan

The Italian government must revise its strategy to recover from the coronavirus, former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday, threatening to cause the administrations collapse by withdrawing the backing of his small centrist party. We...

EIB and MONETA sign €70m loan to support Czech's SMEs and mid-cap companies

The European Investment Bank EIB signed a 70 million loan equivalent to CZK 1.8 billion with MONETA, one of the largest retail and small business banks in the Czech Republic, to support SMEs and mid-cap companies. MONETAs primary focus is c...

Congress shedding crocodile tears on farmers' issue, says CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday addressed a Kisan Kalyan farmers welfare event in Raisen and welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the conference. PM Modi wants to double the income of farmers. Mandis wont b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020